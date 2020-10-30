Communicators Failing To Communicate

30 Oct 2020 | 08.21 am

Magnet Networks is giving a guarantee to business customers signing up for 1-gigabyte broadband that they can “talk to a human” right away if they require technical support.

The offer comes as recent research by The CX Company shows that the communications sector’s customer experience scores have fallen by 14% during the pandemic and the sector stays at the bottom of the custoemr experience league for the second year in a row.

The CX report highlights how Ireland’s telcos and broadband providers saw the largest decrease in customer experience and empathy in all ten sectors surveyed.

According to customer and employee listening platform Usabilla, three out of four people skip the automated answering service, pressing ‘0’ to reach a human first.

Magnet’s marketing director Louise McKeown said: “We are offering a guarantee that if customers need technical assistance their call will be answered almost instantly during business hours. They will speak directly to a technician, and that an expert will be working on their query within 30 minutes of the call.”

The CX report comments: “Many of the 14 brands in this sector have failed to cope with customer demands. Tesco Mobile and Virgin Media were the only brands in the sector to improve their overall CX score, while Three, Sky and Eir declined significantly. Eir’s score fell by 11 points, leaving it just above Ryanair at the bottom of the CX table.”

Magnet says its Business Broadband service offers six speed options from 24 Mbps up to 1 Gbps. The one-gigabyte service starts from €75 net per month.