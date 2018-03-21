Commission Wants 3% Digital Tax

21 Mar 2018 | 01.27 pm

The European Commission has proposed a 3% tax to be levied on digital revenues created from activities where users play a major role in value creation.

The Commission proposal, which has been forwarded to the European Council for implementation as a Directive (i.e. Member States cannot opt out) envisages taxing revenue:

• created from selling online advertising space

• created from digital intermediary activities which allow users to interact with other users and which can facilitate the sale of goods and services between them

• created from the sale of data generated from user-provided information.

Under the Commission proposal, such tax revenues would be collected by the Member States where the users are located, and will only apply to companies with total annual worldwide revenues of €750m and EU revenues of €50m.

Pierre Moscovici (pictured), Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, stated: “Today’s international corporate tax rules are not fit for the realities of the modern global economy and do not capture business models that can make profit from digital services in a country without being physically present.

“Current tax rules also fail to recognise the new ways in which profits are created in the digital world, in particular the role that users play in generating value for digital companies. As a result, there is a disconnect – or ‘mismatch’ – between where value is created and where taxes are paid.”

The Commission’s ‘interim’ 3% digital tax proposal is a first move ahead of proposed wide-ranging reform of corporate tax rules across the European Union so that profits are registered and taxed where businesses have significant interaction with users through digital channels. “This forms the Commission’s preferred long-term solution,” said the Commissioner.

Under the longer-term proposal, a digital platform will be deemed to have a taxable ‘digital presence’ or a virtual permanent establishment in a Member State if it fulfils one of the following criteria:

• It exceeds a threshold of €7 million in annual revenues in a Member State

• It has more than 100,000 users in a Member State in a taxable year

• Over 3,000 business contracts for digital services are created between the company and business users in a taxable year.

Moscovici stated: “The proposed new rules will also change how profits are allocated to Member States in a way which better reflects how companies can create value online: for example, depending on where the user is based at the time of consumption. Ultimately, the new system secures a real link between where digital profits are made and where they are taxed.”

The Commission’s proposals are sure to go down like a lead balloon at the Department of Finance in Ireland. Corporation Tax revenues in Ireland almost doubled between 2013 and 2017 as digital giants shifted their Intellectual Property assets to Ireland.

According to Oxfam’s tax policy unit, Ireland is a ‘conduit’ tax haven, through which corporate profits are pumped but not kept. “Royalties sent out of Ireland represented more than 26% of the country’s GDP in 2015,” the NGO observes. ”This is more royalties than are sent out of the rest of the EU combined.”

IRELAND CORPORATION TAX YIELD

2017 €7,650m

2016 €7,060m

2015 €6,360m

2014 €4,180m

2013 €3,940m

Pix: European Commission