Commission Approves €2.6bn Broadband State Aid

15 Nov 2019 | 12.32 pm

The European Commission has signed off on €2.6 billion of public funding for the National Broadband Plan, declaring that the subsidy conforms with EU state aid rules.

Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) said: “The National Broadband Plan in Ireland is expected to address the significant digital divide between urban and rural areas in Ireland, enabling Irish consumers and businesses to benefit from the full potential of digital growth. This will help households and businesses in areas of Ireland where private investment is insufficient.”

The scheme will bring high-speed broadband services to consumers and businesses in areas with insufficient connectivity in Ireland. The network will provide download speeds of at least 150Mbps and upload speeds of at least 30Mbps.

According to Vestager, the scheme targets areas where no broadband infrastructure offering download speeds of at least 30Mbps is in place, and where no private investor has demonstrated a concrete plan to invest in the near future.

The Commission assessed the measure under EU state aid rules, in particular its 2013 Broadband Guidelines. It concluded that the positive effects on competition in the Irish broadband market outweigh potential negative effects brought about by the public intervention.

More than a million people live in the areas to be served by the new network, with around 100,000 enterprises, 55,000 farms, nearly 700 schools and 44,000 other businesses located there.

The sole bidder for the project is National Broadband Ireland, led by Granahan McCourt.

Minister Richard Bruton commented: “The decision from the Commission allows the government to proceed towards signing the National Broadband Plan contract with National Broadband Ireland which will commence the roll out of 147,000km of fibre to homes, farms, businesses and schools across our country.

“The government appointed National Broadband Ireland (NBI) as the Preferred Bidder for the NBP in May 2019. Since then officials have been performing the necessary financial and contractual due diligence work needed before a contract can be concluded. This work is progressing.”

