Commercial Property Outlook 2022

Logistics

One of the biggest growth areas for real estate during the pandemic was the industrial and logistics sector. This came as online shopping and pharmaceutical activities were boosted, creating demand for warehouse space on both the occupier and investor side. With this, prime yields have contracted to historic lows for the sector, sub 4%, the first time since the Cushman & Wakefield yield series began in 2000.

The rise in demand has led to further declines in supply with 20- year low vacancy rates emerging this year. Positively, we will see more development in 2022. Low supply has been seen in all regional markets, including Cork, which is seeing increased demand with activity being spurred by the opening of direct shipping from Europe to Ireland due to Brexit.

Offices

2021 marked a turning point for occupier demand. Occupier clients continue to tell us that investing in their office space is key to growing their business, developing their company culture, and attracting talent and staff development. Most occupiers believe that while they will not have all their staff in the office daily, there may be core days when they will require the full amount of office space.

There is no doubt that hybrid working will be the future. This will impact how buildings will be designed with the priority on creating safe and collaborative workspaces. We are engaged with a number of developers who are designing future workplaces based on these requirements. For example, when you walk into the building, facial recognition technology will identify you and tell you where your desk is located. In addition, software technology will be utilised to eliminate all touchpoints, including elevators.