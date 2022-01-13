13 Jan 2022 | 11.09 am
Commercial Property Outlook 2022
Expert insight from Cushman & Wakefield's Managing Director Aidan Gavin
Aidan Gavin (pictured), Managing Director, Cushman & Wakefield, reviews the outlook for logistics, offices, retail, multi-family and life sciences in the coming year
Logistics
One of the biggest growth areas for real estate during the pandemic was the industrial and logistics sector. This came as online shopping and pharmaceutical activities were boosted, creating demand for warehouse space on both the occupier and investor side. With this, prime yields have contracted to historic lows for the sector, sub 4%, the first time since the Cushman & Wakefield yield series began in 2000.
The rise in demand has led to further declines in supply with 20- year low vacancy rates emerging this year. Positively, we will see more development in 2022. Low supply has been seen in all regional markets, including Cork, which is seeing increased demand with activity being spurred by the opening of direct shipping from Europe to Ireland due to Brexit.
Offices
2021 marked a turning point for occupier demand. Occupier clients continue to tell us that investing in their office space is key to growing their business, developing their company culture, and attracting talent and staff development. Most occupiers believe that while they will not have all their staff in the office daily, there may be core days when they will require the full amount of office space.
There is no doubt that hybrid working will be the future. This will impact how buildings will be designed with the priority on creating safe and collaborative workspaces. We are engaged with a number of developers who are designing future workplaces based on these requirements. For example, when you walk into the building, facial recognition technology will identify you and tell you where your desk is located. In addition, software technology will be utilised to eliminate all touchpoints, including elevators.
Retail
While some areas of retail will remain challenging, we are seeing elements of positivity and clear differences across a variety of submarkets, which looks set to continue. For example, retail parks have performed very well in the last two years, with rental inflation expected in 2022. In contrast, there has been a large price adjustment for city-centre retail. I believe pricing is now at a point where it reflects current risks, and we will start to see sentiment improving in city centre locations in the second half of 2022.
Multi-Family
The multi-family sector is another area where investor demand remains very strong with supply/demand dynamics creating a lot of forward activity. Just over 2,000 new apartments were built in Dublin in the first nine months of 2021, with 4,500 units forecast for 2022. However, that is far short of the 6,000 new units the city requires every year. Solutions such as the delivery of co-living units to facilitate employees from multinational organisations, expanding in Dublin, should also be considered.
Life Sciences
A potentially new area and one that is commanding a lot of attention, is life sciences. The Campus in Cherrywood is Ireland’s first Life Science Campus, and we are aware of two similar developments coming down the tracks. From our engagement in such projects, we believe that Ireland requires a hub where the major pharma and tech companies can all come together, ideally adjacent to a university and hospital, to provide the neccessary feed of research and start-ups.
ESG 2022 will see the further prioritisation of ESG factors. Climate change and its physical risks have driven investment in green buildings and clean energy infrastructure. Investors are under pressure from their stakeholders for transparency around portfolio decisions. ‘Long-term social value’ is expected to be a big factor in investment decisions.
With the emergence of the ‘green premium and brown discount’, 2022 should see pricing come to the fore. We believe the focus will lie more on the brown discount, rather than the green premium, due to the costs associated with refurbishment.
