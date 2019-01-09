Commercial Property Deals Topped €3.6bn In 2018

09 Jan 2019 | 09.34 am

More than €3.6bn was invested in Irish commercial property through 2018, making it the fourth-strongest year on record for investment spend, according to BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland.

The largest single transaction of the year was the BNPPRE-brokered sale of Heuston South Quarter for €175m to an investor in the Far East.

Eleven deals worth over €100m were transacted in 2018, the BNPPRE report shows, compared with four in 2017.

Offices were the top performing sector again in 2018, with €1.5bn invested across 79 deals, accounting for 42% of total turnover.

BNPPRE found that investment in the private rented sector (PRS) also accelerated in 2018, making residential the second most dominant asset class, with €1.1bn invested across 37 deals.

Residential investments represented 31% of total turnover in 2018, up from 15% in 2017 and 6% in 2016.

The largest residential transaction of the year, and fifth largest transaction overall, was the sale of 372 apartments currently under construction in Clongriffin, Dublin 13. The development was sold to Tristan Capital Partners for €140m.

Dublin Offices

The Dublin office market recorded the highest take-up on record in 2018, at 372,441 square metres across 282 deals, representing an increase of 5.1% over 2017.

Facebook’s pre-let of 80,826 square metres at the former AIB Bankcentre in Ballsbridge was the largest office deal in the state’s history and accounted for 22% of total take-up last year.

WeWork, the US company that provides shared workspaces for technology startups, took 31,905 square metres in four different locations in 2018. This brings total space occupied by WeWork (both existing and pipeline) to 41,821 sq. m.

The highest rents achieved in Dublin were €753 per sq. m. in the city centre for One Molesworth Street, Dublin 2. In the suburbs, the honours went to Three Dublin Airport Central, a deal brokered by BNPPRE, which achieved €355 per sq. m.

TMT companies (technology, media and telecommunications) remain the most dominant and active real estate occupier groups, said Kenneth Rouse (pictured), managing director and head of investment in BNPPRE Ireland.

“TMT businesses like Facebook and Google accounted for 50% of total office take-up in Dublin in 2018, and there is no sign of a slowdown in demand, with the market likely to be dominated by expanding occupiers looking for additional space again this year,” Rouse added.

The continued strong growth in take-up among serviced office providers has driven the serviced office sector into second place for 2018, representing 12% of overall take-up, compared with 5% in 2017.