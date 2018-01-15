15 Jan 2018 | 05.01 pm

The Commercial Court has moved to block eight popular websites that disseminate pirated film and television content to Irish consumers.

Summonses were served on internet service providers eir, Sky Subscribers Services, Vodafone Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland, Three Ireland and Three Ireland Services, Digiweb, Imagine Telecommunications and Magnet Networks.

The legal action was taken by a group of film companies that included Warner Bros. Entertainment, Twentieth Century Fox, Paramount Pictures, Disney, Universal Studios and Sony/Columbia Pictures. They were supported by independent distributors and filmmakers in Ireland.

The eight websites are 1337x, Eztv, Bmovies, Gomovies, Putlocker, Rarbg, Watchfree and Yts. The sites are difficult to completely block, however, as they tend to regularly shift domain addresses to escape blocking filters.

Justice Brian McGovern, in granting the injunction against the pirate websites, confirmed there was a significant public interest in combating copyright infringement. He added that such activity had a detrimental effect on the rights of creative artists, interfering with their livelihood with other legitimate businesses that work with them.

The eight websites targeted by this blocking action received more than 6.3m visits emanating from Ireland in October 2017 alone, according to research carried out by Incopro Limited. The firm is engaged by the Motion Picture Association to gather information in respect of digital infringement.

Most of the sites involved in today’s ruling have already been blocked in several other jurisdictions, including the UK, Norway, Austria and Denmark.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) welcomed the decision to block the sites. The ruling follows a successful blocking action taken by MPA members against three of the most visited pirate sites last year.

Stan McCoy, EMEA president and MD for MPA, said that today’s ruling was another crucial step in ensuring that Irish consumers have access to safe and legal content, while protecting livelihoods in the TV and film industries.

“Preventing these pirate sites from freely disturbing other people’s work will help us provide greater job security for the 18,000 people employed through the Irish film industry and ensure that consumers can continue to enjoy high quality content in the future,” he added.

David Burke, chairman of the Industry Trust for IP Awareness, Ireland, said that informing consumers about the serious nature of the problems caused by pirated content is vital.

“While enjoying a film, it is easy to overlook that a significant amount of time, effort and expense goes into every frame. This is why it is so important to engage with film and TV audiences to let them know that by choosing to pay for content, they are supporting a network of highly dedicated professionals who rely on the audience for their livelihoods,” he explained.

Elsewhere, Andrew Lowe of Element Pictures said he was pleased to see the film industry taking a proactive approach to protect Irish and international film content.

Dublin-based Element Pictures is an independent production and distribution film company whose award-winning productions include ‘Room’, ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ and ‘The Wind That Shakes the Barley’.

It also provides an online video on-demand platform, Volta.ie, which offers Irish and international films, and runs and operates the independent Light House Cinema in Dublin.

“Websites that freely distribute content without sharing any of the cost or risk of production damage our industry and put Irish jobs at risk,” he said.