Comer Development Adopts Pinergy Energy System

30 Jan 2019 | 03.22 pm

Smart energy provider Pinergy has installed its smart energy meter system in apartments at the mixed use development Number One Ballsbridge.

Each of the 89 posh apartments in the complex, developed by the Comer Group, has been fitted with Pinergy’s ‘Smart System’, which includes an in-home display, smart meter, and the Pinergy Smart App. The apartments average 1,350 sq ft and onsite facilities include 24-hour concierge service, a health and fitness club, residents lounge, and a roof top terrace.

The Pinergy system will enable tenants to monitor and track energy use, use flexible options to manage payments and get instant real-time visibility on their energy costs.

For environmentally or financially conscious users, the app allows users to flip how they view energy consumption, from KWh to CO2 to euro, all at the touch of a button.

Client services manager Simon Bastable said: “From cost reduction to reduced administration, there are many reasons why those in the property sector should consider embracing smart metering. Property owners who choose the Pinergy smart system help their tenants to manage their usage and costs while boosting their energy efficiency and reducing waste.”

Comer Group’s Barry Comer added: “At Number One Ballsbridge, we have set out to deliver a premium grade A space designed to the highest specification, and with a commitment to provide the highest building standards for energy efficiency.

“Pinergy’s Smart Home system is top of the range and we are delighted to be one of Ireland’s first apartment complexes to empower our residents with this latest generation smart energy technology.”

Pinergy says it has over 40,000 customers and employs almost 40 people.

Photo: Peter Bastable (left), Pinergy brand ambassador Paul O’Connell (centre) and Barry Comer. (Pic: Peter Houlihan Photography)