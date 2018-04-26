Combilift To Add 200 To Its Workforce

26 Apr 2018 | 05.20 pm

Forklift manufacturer Combilift is to expand its workforce of 550 people by 200 over the next three years, the company announced as it opened a new €50m global headquarters and manufacturing facility in Monaghan.

The 200 new jobs will be for skilled technicians, design engineers, logistics and supply chain specialists and those with mechanical and electrical mechatronics skills. Combilift currently employs 550 staff, making its forklifts and material handling products.

The 46,500 sq m head office and factory was officially opened by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. “Combilift is an incredible home-grown Monaghan success story,” said Varadkar. “When the company was founded 20 years ago, it had three employees, a brilliant concept, and the ambition to make it a reality. We need more home-grown companies like Combilift if we are to achieve our vision for a prosperous future for communities living in counties all across the country.”

Managing director Martin McVicar commented: “We have employed an additional 230 people since we announced our plans for this factory in 2015 and we are planning to recruit an additional 200 in the next three years. The combination of this state of the art production plant and a skilled workforce will allow us to double production within the next five years.”

“Combilift has set the benchmark for the mass production of customised innovative products. Mass customisation is the new frontier for both the customer and the manufacturer. Increasingly customers are expecting products to be tailored to meet their needs.”

Combilift developed the world’s first multidirectional all-wheel drive ICE-powered forklift in 1998. In its first year of operation, Combilift produced 18 units, 17 of which were exported. Today there are 40,000 units in operation in over 85 countries.

The new factory is set on a 100-acre site and with 11 acres of roof space it is one of the largest manufacturing operations under one single roof in Ireland. Four 90-metre moving assembly lines will produce a finished forklift every 15 minutes.

About 30% of its roof space is covered in skylights, enabling staff to work in natural daylight without artificial lighting. When needed, lighting is provided through 1,100 LED lights with individual sensors. Solar panels supply 185 kW of energy from a biomass plant fuelled by recycled wood to heat the spray booths and assembly area, while 110,000 litres of rain water is harvested for use throughout the facility.

Photos: Philip Fitzpatrick Photography