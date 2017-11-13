13 Nov 2017 | 04.50 pm

Dun Laoghaire hairdresser Jenny Tully (pictured) found a novel offshoot to her hairdressing business with Colourstick, a startup she launched in summer 2015. The business sells touch-up sticks resembling lipstick that can be applied to the roots of hair for some temporary covering up of grey or of underlying colour before a salon visit proper.

The sticks come in five colour shades and deliver around 50 applications. Jenny says the idea came from her other business, Hair Organics, which she established in 2011 for in colouring clients’ hair as they recover from cancer.

“Hair Organic works with Roche’s Hair Solutions, who specialise in hair loss solutions, wigs and breastcare for clients recovering from cancer,” says Jenny. “Clients started asking me for a user-friendly solution to their roots showing in between their salon visits. It took three years to get the product to market.”

Jenny sourced a manufacturer in Taiwan to produce the Coloursticks. “There is a long lead-in time for placing orders and the minimum order is large. Our goal in the future would be to manufacture closer to home, ideally in the EU,” Jenny explains.

The Coloursticks are priced at €9.95 and are sold online and in pharmacies. “I started out by cold-calling pharmacies but I soon realised how time-consuming this was,” says Jenny. “Pembroke United Drug is our distributor now.”

Jenny recently completed the DCU Ryan Academy’s High Fliers accelerator for female entrepreneurs, which she attended to improve her business skills. “Learning the right business language, how to focus on business needs, presentations and negotiations are all vital skills. High Fliers taught me to be adaptable, confident and well-informed,” she adds.

Using an Enterprise Ireland innovation grant of €5,000, Jenny is hoping to shortly develop a hair perfume too. She says that it pays to be flexible in business, and to pay attention too. “Listen to speakers at events instead of tweeting about where you are; you might learn something,” Jenny advises. “Also, be prepared to change direction with your business, pivoting when necessary.”