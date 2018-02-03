Colour Purple For Java Republic Brand Refresh

03 Feb 2018 | 12.42 pm

Coffee roaster and wholesaler Java Republic is investing €500,000 in a brand refresh that involves new purple brand livery and new hires in sales, marketing, HR and operations.

The company says the objective is to stand out in an increasingly crowded and competitive market.

Founded by David McKernan in 1999, Java Republic’s market share is estimated at 7-10%. The company has over 1,200 customers spanning cafes, foodservice, hotels and corporates. Java Republic coffee is hand roasted at the company’s roaster in north Dublin and around 100,000 cups of Java Republic coffee are served up by wholesale customers daily.

Managing director Grace O’Shaughnessy (pictured) commented: “Even though we have a fresh look, the important things aren’t changing. We’re still Java Republic – a fiercely independent and proudly Irish company. We’re a team of 75 people who help businesses serve a world-class cup of coffee or tea, and we still source and prepare our coffee and tea to uncompromising standards.”

Java Republic’s new brand promise is captured in a recently published The Manifesto, which is supported by a regular newsletter, The Republic, which provides insights and relevant news to customers. In addition to the development of a new website, the packaging refresh includes cups, bags, cartons, labels, sugar and biscuits.