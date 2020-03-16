Collaborative Technology For New Work Culture

16 Mar 2020 | 09.33 am

Sponsored Content

A new culture of work is emerging, one where unlocking a team’s creativity has never been more important. People are coming together and developing projects and ideas through collaboration, whether they’re in the same room or separated by thousands of miles.

It’s not just that how we work is changing, it’s that where we work is changing too. The environment around us is shifting towards open offices, huddle rooms and teamwork spaces – in fact, it is estimated that by 2022, half the global workforce will be mobile.

There is a need for devices built for Microsoft Teams and designed for these new environments. Devices employees love and on a platform businesses trust – this helps people to collaborate whether they are in the office, at home, or travelling the world. They need to move beyond just passing along information, to a world in which they are collaborating in real-time, in an efficient and intuitive way.

Support your team’s creativity and productivity with Surface Hub 2

Surface Hub 2 was designed from the ground up to be used by Microsoft Teams – to enable users to see one another, connect, create and share ideas, regardless of location. The new Surface Hub 2 is sleek, agile and affordable, and is designed to fit any workspace or work style.

Simply sign in to Surface Hub 2 to grab your OneDrive files. Project and share content seamlessly with Miracast wireless projection. Interact naturally with Surface Hub 2 Pen and touch. Images and video are vibrant, crisp and clear on a brilliant 4K+ screen, with the highest resolution in its class and amazing graphics performance.

Joining the collaborative evolution is now even easier, as Carillion has teamed with Microsoft to offer Surface Hub 2 as a Service. Business leaders and teachers can choose the right Surface package for their needs and bundle it with productivity software and expert support, all for a single, low monthly payment.

