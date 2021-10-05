Company Tax Implications Of Remote Working Overseas

05 Oct 2021 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

Irish employers: are you aware of the tax and other considerations of your remote employees working from an overseas location?

Due to the pandemic, many employees have decided to work from an overseas location. Both employers and employees need to be aware of the potential tax and other complications that may arise; Examples include:

1. Operation of Foreign payroll by the Irish employer: Depending on the rules between both countries, the Irish employer may have to look for clearance from the local tax authorities not to operate payroll taxes in that country. In Ireland, a foreign employer must look for tax clearance if the foreign employee works more than 60 days in Ireland.

2. Tax residency of the employee: Tax residency rules differ by country but the employee may become liable to tax in their foreign location not only for payroll but for other income and gains and have to register and pay local taxes. Although a double tax treaty may avoid paying tax twice on the same income, additional liabilities may arise.

3. Social security implications: If no bilateral agreement between Ireland and that location exists, the Irish employer may have to register and pay over social security contributions in that country.

4. Creation of a tax presence for the employer in the foreign country: Normally if an Irish company just sells from Ireland into a foreign country, they account for Corporation Tax on the profits in Ireland. However where employees of the Irish company work in that location, you need to check that this does not trigger a liability to Corporation Tax in that location.

Although working from overseas is an attractive perk for employees, you need to ensure that it does not cause any tax headaches.

Contact us for a consultation.

Tel: (091) 592 080.

Email: info@coll.ie.

Web: www.Coll.ie

Photo: Rory Coll of Coll & Co