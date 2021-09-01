Colin Ryan To Head Up EY Financial Services

01 Sep 2021 | 10.04 am

Colin Ryan has moved up to the post of country leader for Financial Services division at EY Ireland, following the move by Eoin McManus to the job of leading the company’s Global NextWave strategic initiative.

The unit employs over 700 people, including 30 partners. It provides services in assurance, tax and consulting to clients across sectors including wealth and asset management, banking and capital markets, and insurance.

Managing partner Frank O’Keeffe said: “I am delighted that Colin has taken on this role as leader of financial services in our firm. “Because of the quality and breadth of our client solutions and our world class teams, financial services clients are increasingly turning to EY to help them solve their most complex business problems in a fast evolving marketplace.”

Ryan (pictured) has worked with financial services, technology and public sector clients for more than 20 years, joining EY in 2015 and taking on the role of financial services consulting leader in 2018.

Since then the practice has doubled in size, according to EY, winning several high-profile tech-enabled engagements as well as delivering regulatory and compliance programmes for clients including PTSB, AIB and Bank of Ireland.

Ryan commented: “We are standing at the beginning of a great new chapter in the growth and development of the financial services sector. There is huge change in the world right now, and financial service providers are under pressure to evolve to remain competitive and continue to support and enable their customers.

“Our clients need support and leadership to help them navigate this period of transformation, and we have the capability, drive and commitment to partner with them.”