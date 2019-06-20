Coillte Makes A Turn To Nature

20 Jun 2019 | 04.10 pm

Coillte has set up a new not-for-profit division called Coillte Nature which will convert some of its commercial forests to recreational woodlands.

The aim is to facilitate species diversity, biodiversity and carbon sequestration, all as part of the state’s National Forestry Programme.

Coillte says it is seeking to advance its sustainability agenda by undertaking large discrete projects with a separate non-commercial focus. “These projects are intended to increase the national forest estate but with a strong emphasis on carbon sequestration, species diversification, biodiversity and the development of outdoor recreation and tourism amenities,” the agency said.

Coillte is to turn over nine popular visitor locations in the Dublin uplands to what it calls the Dublin Mountains Conversion. The forests involved attract more than 600,000 visitors annually.

The nine forest areas are Ticknock, Barnaslignan, Carrigolligan, Kilmashogue, Ballyedmonduff, Massey’s Wood, Hell Fire, Cruagh and Tibradden. Conversion from commercial forests to recreational forests will involve a mixture of continuous cover forestry and removal of commercial species and replacement with non-commercial native tree species.

The project will be funded jointly by Coillte and the three Dublin local authorities, with grants for native woodland conversion being provided by the state.

Coillte chair Bernie Gray said: “Our decision to establish Coillte Nature is a very significant and timely initiative which is naturally aligned with the government’s focus on climate action. Coillte is ideally positioned to lead the creation of new woodlands for carbon sequestration and to develop recreational forestry for the enjoyment and wellbeing of the public.

“Coillte Nature, which has been set up on a not for profit basis, will have a strong focus on carbon sequestration, species diversification, biodiversity and the development of forestry recreation activities.

“The Dublin mountains conversion project within Coillte Nature is an excellent example of the kind of collaboration and innovation which Coillte can deliver for the benefit of the environment and our citizens,” Gray added.

Photo: Bernie Gray with Gerard Murphy (left), managing director, Coillte Land Solutions, and minister Andrew Doyle. (pic: Julien Behal Photography)