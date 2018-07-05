Coding Training Offered To Asylum Seekers

05 Jul 2018 | 08.33 am

Coding bootcamp Code Institute has partnered with IT recruitment firm Zartis to upskill ten refugees and asylum seekers with computer coding skills.

The Level Up initiative will operate through the Code Institute’s online software development platform, and Zartis will find and screen the candidates. When they have completed their course, Zartis will also prepare the individuals for interview and introduce them to tech employers.

One of the aims of the Level Up programme is to address the IT skills gap in Ireland’s labour market.

According to the Irish Refugee Council, there were 5,670 applications for protection status at the end of 2017. Code Institute chief executive Jim Cassidy (pictured) said: “There is a huge skills gap in this country, and this is a worthy and novel way to solve it. Our aim is to make these candidates tech industry ready.”

John Dennehy, executive chairman of Zartis, added: “Almost every tech company in Ireland is struggling to find software developers. We have many incredibly bright and highly motivated asylum seekers in the country. With the right training and guidance they can fill some of the vacant roles. Having Code Institute on board will definitely help us achieve our goal.”

Code Institute’s course was designed with input from an Industry Advisory Council, a representative body comprising employers, recruiters, academics, enterprise organisations and startups. The group provides validation and guidance around the education and certification programmes created by Code Institute.

Recent changes to Irish legislation mean that 3,000 asylum seekers are now eligible to work in the economy.

And for others interested in learning coding skills, the Code Institute has an open evening in Dublin, and there are details of its next Beginners Challenge five-day course here.