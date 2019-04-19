Code Institute Highlights Digital Skills Gap

19 Apr 2019 | 11.24 am

A new report from Code Institute highlights the impact the digital skills gap will have on the Irish economy over the coming years.

The White Paper – The Digital Skills Crisis: Time to Act – notes that demand for digitally skilled staff is now at crisis point, and that up to 46,000 jobs are at risk from the adoption of digital technologies over the next five years.

Those roles are associated with repetitive manual tasks that can be replaced by automation. The sectors most at risk include agriculture, retail, transport and hospitality, and manufacturing.

Code Institute’s White Paper argues that these losses can be avoided with proper planning and digital upskilling of the workforce so that even more jobs can be created.

Jim Cassidy, CEO of Code Institute, commented: “Over the next two years, an expected 12,000 jobs will be unfilled in the Irish ICT sector, which will have a direct knock-on impact on productivity and growth.

“Traditional education providers are struggling to meet the demand for digitally skilled graduates, and according to the European Commission, Ireland has one of the lowest levels of basic digital skills in the EU.

“With 9 out of 10 jobs requiring digital skills in future, the White Paper makes it clear that significant government investment in the digitisation of education is needed.”

Cassidy added: “There is no quick fix to the digital skills crisis, but there are some practical solutions that can bridge the gap. The industry must be more proactive in educating and upskilling employees. HR departments need to examine their recruitment process and focus on the benefits of vocationally trained staff as well as computer science graduates.”

The White Paper also makes recommendations regarding the retention and reskilling of existing staff within Irish organisations. It recommends an audit of existing talents and capabilities and once identified, organisations can capitalise on them as new technologies arise.

Code Institute also suggests that companies must develop a learning and development model that offers adequate and frequent skills training to all members of staff.

According to Cassidy: “As businesses scramble to transform digitally, we have quickly come to realise that we have fallen into a digital skills crisis. Our White Paper offers actionable solutions to Human Resource and Learning and Development departments that can aid in tackling their talent shortages.”

