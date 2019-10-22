Coca-Cola’s Leg Up For Food and Drink SMEs

22 Oct 2019 | 01.39 pm

Eight Irish food and drink companies have attended strategy mentoring at the Coca-Cola offices in London.

They were selected as part of the soft drinks company’s annual Thrive Project, which partners with Enterprise Ireland. The two-day workshop gave participants the opportunity to meet global experts on consumer insights and new product development.

The companies taking part in this year’s programme include Ballymaloe Foods, Blanco Nino, Boann Distillery, Keoghs Crisps, Killowen Farm, Loughnane’s and Rye River Brewing.

Thrive participants also benefit from business planning, strategy and finance workshops at DCU. During the summer, the eight firms took part in a two-day intensive bootcamp at the Coca-Cola HQ in Atlanta.

The six-month leadership programme will culminate with a graduation later this year where participants will outline their ambitious growth plans for international expansion.