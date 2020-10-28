Coca-Cola Moves Into Booze

28 Oct 2020 | 07.53 am

Coca-Cola Ireland is to sell its new 4.7% alcohol by volume Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in Ireland and Northern Ireland from the middle of next month.

The drink comes in 33cl cans and is basically a flavoured sparkling water with added booze. It’s inspired by the Topo Chico mineral water brand, popular among bartenders and drinkers in the US and Latin America.

The seltzer will be available in Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango and Cherry Acai flavours, with 96 calories per can and two grams of sugar.

Country manager Petre Sandru said: “Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a fantastic product and we’re delighted we can offer this to our consumers as a choice in the growing hard seltzer category. With the strength of our system behind it, we believe Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be successful in Ireland and Northern Ireland, and more importantly offer consumers something new and delicious.”

The hard seltzer will be available at first in select grocery outlets and independent off-licences and will expand to all off-trade outlets in early 2021. No price has been announced as yet.