Coastal Waters Project To Cost €6.7m

12 Oct 2017 | 12.40 pm

A €6.7m project hopes to improve the quality of coastal waters off Ireland and Wales, boost local tourism and support marine industries such as shellfish harvesting.

The Acclimatize project is a research initiative developed by University College Dublin and Aberystwyth University in Wales. Its goal is to identify pollution streams and their impact on coastal waters in both urban and rural settings, and the impact of climate change on pollution.

Using accumulated data about these pollution streams, real-time models will be developed to derive the effects of climate change, through altered weather patterns, including rainfall, temperature and tides, which affect the quality of water in coastal areas.

The project aims to develop a range of practical management methods, including smart real‐time predictive tools, to improve the quality of coastal waters and ensure compliance with regulations to protect human health and the marine environment.

The project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Programme 2014-2020. Natural resources minister Seán Kyne said: “Research initiatives such as Acclimatize are very important in assisting government and other stakeholders in making informed decisions which maximise the effectiveness of the funding available. Acclimatize is also a very positive example of how EU funds are used to support local economies to address pollution in our coastlines and mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

UCD president Andrew Deeks said: “ The Acclimatize research project will help to bridge the knowledge gap in relation to the pollution of at-risk bathing waters in Dublin Bay, and in a number of bays around Wales, by identifying and quantifying the pollution streams entering these bays and determining the impact on these waters through a dynamic period of climate change.”

At Risk Bathing Waters

The project will focus on ‘at-risk’ bathing waters in two environments – a large scale urban and a rural agricultural environment. The large scale urban environment is represented by ‘at-risk’ bathing waters in Dublin Bay (Sandymount, Merrion and Dollymount strands), while the rural agricultural strand will examine ‘at-risk’ bathing waters in Wales — Wiseman’s Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Newquay North and Aberystwyth South in Ceredigion, Aberdyfi (Gwynedd) and Rhyl (Denbighshire).

Professor David Kay of Aberystwyth University, who leads the Welsh arm of the project, said: “The work has generated significant international interest already and early field data have been communicated to the WHO and EU policy and scientific communities. Follow-on work at additional sites, together with an examination of climate change impacts, will commence with our project partners in the autumn of 2017.”

UCD project leader Professor Wim Meijer added: “Improvement of bathing waters is often complicated, or prevented altogether, by a lack of knowledge of the pollution streams that contribute to non-compliance. Climate proofing of regulatory and infrastructural decisions affecting bathing water quality is therefore a policy challenge which urgently needs the evidence base which we will provide in the Acclimatize project.”

Photo (l-r): Prof. William Gallagher, UCD; Prof. Andrew J. Deeks, UCD president; minister Seán Kyne; Prof. David Kay, Aberystwyth University; Prof. Wim Meijer, UCD. (Pic: Jason Clarke)