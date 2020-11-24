CLS Promises 24-Hour Covid Test Result

24 Nov 2020 | 12.12 pm

Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) has launched PCR Covid-19 private testing for businesses that require onsite testing and a quick results turnaround..

Ireland’s largest privately-owned contract laboratory says the service is available to both private industry and public health.

The company stated that its Covid private testing service is designed to support proactive asymptomatic screening for COVID-19 and is relevant to all sectors including those that require employees onsite.

Swabbing can be arranged on a weekly basis onsite, with tests analysed at CLS laboratories and results available in 24 hours. Any positive tests are reviewed by the CLS clinical consultants and shared with the GP of the person swabbed.

Participants can also be provided with certification for travel purposes within a three-day timeframe of the test taking place.

According to CLS, real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing is widely recognised as the global ‘gold standard’ for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 infection and has been approved by public health authorities in Ireland.

Founder and CEO Evelyn O’Toole commented: “Since March, we have been evaluating a range of technologies and carrying out extensive testing so that we can move forward with systems and methods that are efficient, highly reliable and robust.

“By combining best in class technology and systems we have achieved 100 per cent detection level accuracy. In addition to our onsite analysts and scientists we have a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to provide PCR swabbing at client sites on a weekly basis.”

CLS also offers bio safety testing for workspaces as part of its Workplace Hygiene programme which includes surface swabs and analysis for presence of Covid-19.

Set up in 1994, CLS has two testing sites one for food and environmental and the other dedicated to med tech and pharmaceuticals and has analysts on contract on 21 client sites throughout Ireland.

Photo: CLS executives (l-r) Anne O’Donnell, Evelyn O’Toole, Jeff Mahony, and Fiona Carr. (Pic: Martina Regan)