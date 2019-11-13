Cloudsmith Raises £2m In Seed Funds

13 Nov 2019 | 11.01 am

Cloudsmith, the Belfast-based tech company, has closed a £2.1m seed funding round. The round was led by Frontline Ventures and co-investors MMC Ventures, and locally by Techstart Ventures through its Invest NI fund, Techstart.

Founded in 2016, Cloudsmith’s SaaS platform helps software developers, operators and vendors secure, manage and accelerate their product development and distribution.

The seed round follows a pre-seed investment earlier in the year, and will be used to ramp up Cloudsmith’s R&D and marketing capabilities.

“All companies need end-to-end visibility and control of the assets in their software pipelines. It’s important to have the support of Frontline and MMC as we enter this critical stage in Cloudsmith’s growth,” said Alan Carson, CEO of Cloudsmith.

Frontline Ventures partner Steve Collins said that Cloudsmith is building a foundational element for the next stage in the evolution of software development and distribution. “Protecting developers and businesses from the chaos of public software will be a game changer,” he added.

Photo: (l-r) Cloudsmith staff Paddy Carey, senior staff engineer; Alan Carson, CEO; Peter Lorimer, CCO; Lee Skillen, CTO; and Kimberly Neill, intern