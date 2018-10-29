CloudKPI Collects $500K From Connecticut State

29 Oct 2018 | 02.23 pm

Sandyford software firm CloudKPI has won a $500,000 investment from Connecticut Innovations as the sole European winner in its worldwide VentureClash competition, for its analytics solution for SaaS companies.

The competition attracted over 300 entries and CloudKPI’s prize will be partly matched by other investors in the company’s current $1m seed funding round.

Founders Brenda Jordan (53) and Maeve Kneafsey (55) hope to complete this round before the end of the year and plan to relocate to America following the US investment.

CloudKPI targets companies that outsource their CFO, financial planning and analytics functions to specialist firms. They can use CloudKPI software to time on manual financial modelling.

Maeve Kneafsey commented: “This prize is fantastic validation for our product. We were faced with extraordinary competition from clever companies from around 130 countries. The judges, all well versed in vetting startups, were so positive about us that we now want to do them proud by building a substantial and successful company, with bases in Ireland and Connecticut.”

Connecticut Innovations is the US state’s strategic venture capital arm, providing funding and strategic support to early-stage technology companies. VentureClash aims to identify promising companies in digital health, financial technology, insurance technology and IoT to receive investments from a $5m award pool.

Chief executive Matt McCooe added: “The market for CloudKPI’s technology is right here in the United States. In addition to a strong leadership team and technology, the team is extremely committed to Connecticut with plans to move both founders here. We look forward to working with them as they accelerate the growth of CloudKPI in our state.”

Photo: Maeve Kneafesy (left) and Brenda Jordan