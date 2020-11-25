Cloud Skills Training From Amazon Web Services

25 Nov 2020 | 12.54 pm

Amazon Web Services is bringing its AWS re/Start cloud skills training programme to Ireland, starting next week.

The AWS re/Start scheme is a skills development and job training programme aimed at building up local talent and is designed to accommodate differing levels of experience so that even those with no previous technical knowledge can apply.

It covers fundamental cloud skills as well as practical career skills such as effective communication, time management, collaboration, interviewing, and CV writing.

Participants will have access to professional mentors and accredited instructors, networking, security, and relational database skills, using real-world-scenario-based learning, hands-on labs, and coursework.

The programme also prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, an industry-recognised credential. On completion, individuals will be able to apply for entry-level cloud roles such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical adjacent business support functions.

Those interested can find full details and an application form here, while interested employers should complete the employer interest form or contact aws-restart-employers@amazon.com.

In Ireland, AWS re/Start is working with Generation, which specialises in recruiting, training, and placing young people in jobs. Generation will deliver the learning experience, provide a pathway to earning AWS Certification, and support graduates by connecting them directly with potential employers.

Chief executive Michael Houlihan said: “We are excited to launch AWS re/Start in Ireland. Widening access to jobs, improving social mobility, and providing support for under-served groups is a high priority across Ireland, made even more important by the economic and social impact of Covid-19.

“We believe AWS re/Start will make an important contribution to bridge the gap between young people looking for meaningful employment and companies that are struggling to fill entry-level technical positions. This programme will benefit young people, the tech sector, and communities in Ireland for years to come, all starting with this first class.”

AWS Ireland country manager Mike Beary added: “AWS re/Start creates a win-win-win scenario for individuals, local communities, and our customers and partners. It connects individuals to in-demand cloud and tech opportunities, and provides AWS customers and partners with a means to build a loyal and diverse workforce.

“It will build a diverse pipeline of new cloud talent by engaging unemployed, underemployed, and under-represented young people in Ireland who otherwise might not have had access to this exciting career path.”