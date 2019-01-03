Cloud Platform Links To Multiple Providers

03 Jan 2019 | 10.35 am

Cloud IT company Novi is to introduce an integrated cloud platform that enables clients to use features from all major cloud storage providers via a ingle platform.

The company says Novi OneCloud allows customers “to aggregate multiple cloud solutions from the world’s leading vendors in a secure environment designed to facilitate streamlined deployment, management, access, reporting and billing”.

Novi mentions services such as those from Microsoft, Amazon or Citrix as typical of those that OneCloud will offer through the interface.

Managing director George O’Dowd (pictured) said: “Cloud computing is growing at a phenomenal rate, yet there are issues holding back wider adoption, particularly for SMEs. We are very excited to bring to the market a service which addresses many of these problems.

“Our research shows that many businesses rely on a single vendor platform for all cloud products and services, with the complexity of integration, support and billing prohibiting use of multiple cloud providers. Novi OneCloud allows customers to enjoy the best features from the biggest and best cloud providers in a single service.”