Cloud Conference At CCD In October

14 Aug 2018 | 10.04 am

MicroWarehouse is organising Cloud Camp at the Convention Centre Dublin on October 17, with a focus on Microsoft Cloud technology.

Attendees will be able to attend sessions on digital transformation, productivity, security, and compliance and governance.

The keynote address will be delivered by technology journalists Paul Thurrott and Mary Jo Foley. Other speakers include Thomas Maurer, MVP and Lead Architect at itnetX; Didier Van Hoye, MVP Technical Architect; Damien Flynn, MVP and Principal Consultant at Lumagate; and Kevin Green, MVP and Azure Cloud Lead at Ergo.

Aidan Finn of MicroWarehouse commented: “We are delighted to have secured such internationally renowned experts and are looking forward to hearing about global trends and what the next generation of Cloud will look like. As a country we continue to thrive in technology and IT thanks to the incredible talent of Ireland’s employees in this field, many of whom will be in attendance in October.”

Early bird tickets priced at €98 are available until August 31.