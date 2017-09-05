Clonmel Healthcare Opens New Warehouse

05 Sep 2017 | 11.02 am

Generic drugs manufacturer Clonmel Healthcare has completed construction of a new €2m warehouse in the town which has just opened its doors following extensive renovation and extension of the firm’s existing facility.

The new warehouse runs to 1,800 square metres and can store up to 2,400 pallets of products at any one time, a quantum leap from the previous storage which had a maximum capacity of 300 pallets.

The company wants to consolidate its storage and distribution of pharmaceutical and specialised medical products to pharmacists and medical professionals across Ireland. The old warehouse could handle 10 million packs of prescription drugs and over the counter products annually.

Chief executive Jim Hanlon (pictured) said: “Consumer demand for Clonmel Healthcare products has been steadily increasing year on year, so it was time we invested in the re-sizing of our facility, in addition to our sales office in Dublin, in order to meet increased increased customer demand.”

Clonmel Healthcare manufactures prescription medicines, specialty medicines and over the counter consumer prodcuts. Its generics are mainly in the therapeutic areas of neurology, psychiatric, diabetes and osteoporosis. The company also produces over-the-counter medicines specialising in analgesia, and original brands that serve the mother and baby, pain relief and health supplement sectors.

The company was established in 1970 and is owned by German giant Stada, which was recently taken over by private equity players Cinven and Bain Capital.

Pic: Andres Poveda