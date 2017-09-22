22 Sep 2017 | 10.30 am

Collinstown Park Community College in Clondalkin has become the first school to join in the ‘Inspiring the Future’ initiative launched by South Dublin County Partnership, with support from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Google.

A ‘Career Speed Networking’ event took place in the school to link its students with volunteers from the world of work, the aim being to overcome barriers to young people, particularly the most disadvantaged, in securing successful and fulfilling lives and careers.

According to the OECD, the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs) in Ireland stands at 19.7%. Inspiring the Future aims to address this by exposing young people to the world of work through career networking sessions, careers fairs, CV workshops, mock interviews, work experience placements and one-to-one mentoring.

Research by the charity Education and Employers shows that a young person who has four or more encounters with an employer is 86% less likely to be a NEET, and can earn up to 18% more during their career.

Inspiring the Future was launched in the UK in 2012 and to date more than one million connections have taken place. Today, almost 80% of state schools in the UK have registered, together with over 38,000 volunteers from over 8,000 organisations.

South Dublin County Partnership is a local and community development company supported by the local authority. It develops projects and services in areas of community development, lifelong learning, children and family, health and wellbeing, and enterprise and employment, in order to create sustainable and vibrant communities.

Chief executive Larry O’Neill said: “The best way to tackle social exclusion and poverty is work. We want it to become commonplace that young people wherever they live and whatever their social background, get the chance to meet a wide range of people from various career sectors and different jobs. Inspiring the Future Ireland is about opening up a world of options and awakening in our young people the ambition to work and have a rewarding career. It’s about encouraging them to continue their education and training in pursuit of that ambition.”

Inspiring the Future Ireland will be available to all schools in South Dublin County, and the project will expand nationwide if the pilot is successful. The ambition is to have 20 to 30 schools sign up within the first year.

South Dublin County Partnership wants to recruit 600 volunteers to pledge one hour a year to volunteer in a secondary school near where they live or work, to talk to young people about their job and career route. Companies or individuals interested in lending a hand should contact SDCD via the Inspiring the Future website.

Photo: Transition Year students Jamie Whelan and Keri Rafferty, with Anthony Harte (left), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Denis Browne, Google. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennells)