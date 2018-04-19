19 Apr 2018 | 09.44 am

CliniShift, a software startup that helps connect hospitals with temporary clinical staff, has won the 2018 Bolton Trust/PwC Innovation Awards.

Founded by Aimée Madden, the company’s prize is €10,000. CliniShift uses an app and online portal which allow hospital managers to communicate with staff and fill overtime shifts when vacancies appear in permanent rosters.

The CliniShift setup reduces the need for hospitals to rely on external agencies and has already been deployed in institutions in Ireland. Madden’s firm will shortly launch pilot deployments in the US and the UK.

CliniShift was founded in Dublin in 2015 and is headquartered in DIT Grangegorman. Madden’s prior career included a stint as chief executive of Whitfield Clinic in Waterford. She is also a recent graduate of the DIT/IADT New Frontiers Programme. CliniShift has already raised €500,000 from a private seed investor.

The Innovation Awards judging panel was chaired by Sarah-Jane Larkin, director-general of the Irish Venture Capital Association.

John Lauder, chairman of the Bolton Trust, explained that the trust was set up by staff members of DIT in 1987 to assist entrepreneurs to create sustainable businesses in Ireland. “The success of past winners like YourSmileDirect, now employing more than 50 people in Stillorgan, bears strong testament to the impact of the supports we jointly offer,” he said.

Feargal O’Rourke, managing partner at PwC, noted that the use of emerging technologies such as data analytics, automation and machine learning will be key drivers for firms to be more competitive.

Runners-up in the Innovation Awards were Horus, which has developed a sensor to detect potential machine failures, and Outbound, a B2B analytics platform for outbound sales teams.

The third runner-up in the 2018 Innovation Awards was Equine MediRecord, a digital platform that allows horse breeders/trainers to record important information for their business from their mobile phone.

Photo: Aimée Madden, Feargal O’Rourke (left), Minister Paschal Donohoe and John Lauder (right). (Pix: Jason Clarke)