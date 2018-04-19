Climate Innovation Summit Heads For Dublin

19 Apr 2018 | 11.07 am

Dublin is to host this year’s Climate Innovation Summit at Dublin Castle in November, where policy makers, financiers, scientists, climate experts, business leaders, entrepreneurs and academics will meet to advance the innovation in finance, investment flows and accounting that are needed to decarbonise transport, buildings, and food production.

The summit is organised by EIT Climate-KIC, the body funded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, in partnership with Sustainable Nation Ireland.

Climate-KIC says that the field of sustainable finance is gathering momentum, and wants to move it into the mainstream. In March 2018 the European Commission unveiled its action plan on sustainable finance with a roadmap to help the EU raise the estimated €180 billion of investment needed every year to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

Finance minister Paschal Donohue said he was delighted that Europe’s Climate-KIC has chosen Ireland as the venue for “this important gathering”.

Climate-KIC chief executive Kirsten Dunlop commented: “Transforming the financial sector so that it can kickstart a zero-carbon economy necessitates not just new relationships with the finance sector but new business models, new ways of accounting, reporting and understanding social and environmental value. The Climate Innovation Summit in Dublin will be essential in galvanising these currently disparate efforts across Europe to form a united innovation front in the run up to COP24.”

Sustainable Nation Ireland chief executive Stephen Nolan added: “The summit theme of sustainable finance innovation really plays to Irish strengths in this area, strengths that have been nurtured by Climate-KIC and have led to Dublin emerging as a leading international sustainable finance hub.”

Photo: Minister Michael D’Arcy (left), Kirsten Dunlop, finance minister Paschal Donohoe, and Stepehen Nolan (right). (Pic: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)