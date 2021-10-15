15 Oct 2021 | 08.08 am
Climate Action Delays Pushing Up Electricity Costs
Only three out of 18 sectoral actions complete
15 Oct 2021 | 08.08 am
Failures to implement key actions from the government’s 2019 Climate Action Plan are contributing to concerns over energy shortages and will delay reaching decarbonisation targets.
That’s according to the Irish Solar Energy Association, which says that only three out of 18 key actions identified for the electricity sector have been implemented substantially or fully. Published in June 2019, the CAP listed 183 actions including 18 relating to the electricity sector, with three now largely complete, nine recording ‘work ongoing’, and six showing no or minimal progress.
Chief executive Conall Bolger (pictured) told the association’s annual conference: “The 2019 Climate Action Plan was an ambitious undertaking and charted a positive course for Ireland to meaningfully address the climate crisis. It was abandoned earlier this year in favour of a new set of interim climate actions, which will soon be surpassed by yet another new Climate Action Plan.
“Continuously unveiling rehashed plans may make for good headlines but they mean nothing without implementation.
“Reviewing progress towards the original 2019 actions has revealed a worrying lack of progress. By delivering just one in six actions we are simply not making sufficient progress as a country. This is now having a real impact on households across Ireland, as our continued reliance on fossil fuels is driving increased electricity prices.”
He called for the government and relevant bodies to prioritise several actions that could have a substantial impact.
“Important for hard hit consumers is the introduction of a Microgeneration Support Scheme (Action 30, due Q2 2021) to encourage households to generate their own clean energy. A scheme allowing those who invest in technologies such as rooftop solar panels to sell excess power to the national grid would make an immediate impact. ISEA estimate that this could deliver 1GW of solar power per year by the end of this decade.”
While at least one electricity supplier is paying for customer-generated electricity, the general scheme, due to be implemented by June 30 this year, has not materialised.
RESS Delay
Bolger said the single biggest climate change failure of this government was the delay in the RESS 2 auction, due this year but postponed to Q3 2022.
“The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme was supposed to be an annual process to provide financial support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland, but the 2021 auction was cancelled without explanation. This will delay, by at least a year, the introduction of new renewable electricity sources to the national grid at a time when we can least afford to.”
He added that easing restrictions on private networks (Action 22, due Q4 2021) would be a significant benefit, particularly for large energy users. Such networks allow large industrial users of electricity to generate their own renewable electricity in a separate location and transmit the energy directly, rather than through the national grid.
“Private networks are commonplace in many other countries. They speed up the delivery of renewables, reduce the associated costs while also reducing the pressures on the national grid. Unfortunately, Irish regulations continue to prevent them,” concluded Bolger.
The full list of actions in the Climate Action Plan 2019 is available here.
ISEA’s Analysis of the Climate Action Plan 2019
|
Action
|
Due
|
Lead organisation
|
Status
|
16. We will require, at scale, electricity/gas providers to provide detail on energy use and potential energy savings, for instance as part of consumers bills
|
Q2 2020
|
DCCAE
|
Complete
|
17. Ensure that ESB Networks and EirGrid plan network and deliver on connecting renewable energy sources to meet the 2030 70% RES-E target
|
Q1 2021
|
ESBN, EirGrid
|
Complete
|
18. Facilitate additional hybrid connections (e.g. solar/wind/batteries) operating in the electricity market to increase RES-E penetration
|
Q3 2021
|
CRU, DCCAE
|
Overdue
|
19. Ensure that the next phase of renewable connection policy is fit for purpose to deliver on renewable energy targets and community projects, and report annually on the timeliness of grid connection
|
2022 onwards
|
CRU, ESBN
|
Work completed to date is not fit for purpose
|
20. Implement energy actions under the Government Statement on the Role of Data Centres in Ireland’s Enterprise Strategy to ensure that large demand connections are regionally balanced to minimise grid reinforcements
|
2019-2022
|
EirGrid,CRU
|
Overdue
|
21. Ensure that updated planning guidelines for onshore wind are published in 2019
|
2019
|
DHPLG
|
Overdue
|
22. Further consider facilitation of private networks/direct lines
|
Q4 2021
|
CRU, DCCAE
|
Overdue
|
23. Assess the network development required to integrate higher levels of RES-E and develop a high-level network development plan to (and beyond) 2030
|
2020-2030
|
EirGrid, ESBN, CRU, DCCAE
|
On track
|
24. Facilitate very high penetration of variable renewable electricity by 2030 (both SNSP and average) through system services and market arrangements
|
Q4 2023
|
EirGrid, CRU
|
Behind schedule
|
25. Facilitate the development of Offshore Wind, including the connection of at least 3.5 GW of offshore wind, based on competitive auctions, to the grid by 2030. We will establish a top team to drive this ambition
|
2025
|
Multiple
|
Behind schedule
|
26. Support the ocean energy research, development and demonstration pathway for emerging marine technologies (wave, tidal, floating wind) and associated test infrastructure
|
Q4 2020
|
SEAI
|
Behind schedule
|
27. Support innovation enterprise hubs and the supply chain for offshore renewable energy
|
Q1 2021
|
SEAI, EI, DHPLG
|
Behind schedule
|
28. Design and implement the RESS. Increase the volumes and frequencies of RESS auctions to deliver on the 70% renewable electricity target by 2030 ensuring an appropriate community/enterprise mix to achieve an efficient delivery of renewables.
|
2022
|
DCCAE
|
Behind schedule
|
29. Ensure that 15% of electricity demand is met by renewable sources contracted under Corporate PPAs
|
Q4 2020
|
SEAI, DCCAE
|
Overdue
|
30. Develop an enabling framework for micro-generation which tackles existing barriers and establishes suitable supports within relevant market segments
|
Q2 2021
|
DCCAE, CRU, DHPLG
|
Overdue
|
31. Deliver pilot solar PV micro-generation scheme with a view to commencement of enduring support scheme by 2021, at the latest, to ensure that people can sell excess electricity they produce back to the grid
|
Q4 2019
|
SEAI, DCCAE
|
Behind schedule
|
32. Deliver Smart Metering Programme in line with current planned timelines that will support the market for micro-generation
|
Q3 2019
|
CRU, SEAI
|
Overdue
|
33. Establishment of a Steering Group to examine and oversee the feasibility of the utilisation of CCS in Ireland, and report to the Standing Committee on Climate Action as appropriate
|
Q3 2020
|
DCCAE
|
Behind schedule