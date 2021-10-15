Climate Action Delays Pushing Up Electricity Costs

15 Oct 2021 | 08.08 am

Failures to implement key actions from the government’s 2019 Climate Action Plan are contributing to concerns over energy shortages and will delay reaching decarbonisation targets.

That’s according to the Irish Solar Energy Association, which says that only three out of 18 key actions identified for the electricity sector have been implemented substantially or fully. Published in June 2019, the CAP listed 183 actions including 18 relating to the electricity sector, with three now largely complete, nine recording ‘work ongoing’, and six showing no or minimal progress.

Chief executive Conall Bolger (pictured) told the association’s annual conference: “The 2019 Climate Action Plan was an ambitious undertaking and charted a positive course for Ireland to meaningfully address the climate crisis. It was abandoned earlier this year in favour of a new set of interim climate actions, which will soon be surpassed by yet another new Climate Action Plan.

“Continuously unveiling rehashed plans may make for good headlines but they mean nothing without implementation.

“Reviewing progress towards the original 2019 actions has revealed a worrying lack of progress. By delivering just one in six actions we are simply not making sufficient progress as a country. This is now having a real impact on households across Ireland, as our continued reliance on fossil fuels is driving increased electricity prices.”

He called for the government and relevant bodies to prioritise several actions that could have a substantial impact.

“Important for hard hit consumers is the introduction of a Microgeneration Support Scheme (Action 30, due Q2 2021) to encourage households to generate their own clean energy. A scheme allowing those who invest in technologies such as rooftop solar panels to sell excess power to the national grid would make an immediate impact. ISEA estimate that this could deliver 1GW of solar power per year by the end of this decade.”

While at least one electricity supplier is paying for customer-generated electricity, the general scheme, due to be implemented by June 30 this year, has not materialised.

RESS Delay

Bolger said the single biggest climate change failure of this government was the delay in the RESS 2 auction, due this year but postponed to Q3 2022.

“The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme was supposed to be an annual process to provide financial support to renewable electricity projects in Ireland, but the 2021 auction was cancelled without explanation. This will delay, by at least a year, the introduction of new renewable electricity sources to the national grid at a time when we can least afford to.”

He added that easing restrictions on private networks (Action 22, due Q4 2021) would be a significant benefit, particularly for large energy users. Such networks allow large industrial users of electricity to generate their own renewable electricity in a separate location and transmit the energy directly, rather than through the national grid.

“Private networks are commonplace in many other countries. They speed up the delivery of renewables, reduce the associated costs while also reducing the pressures on the national grid. Unfortunately, Irish regulations continue to prevent them,” concluded Bolger.

The full list of actions in the Climate Action Plan 2019 is available here.

ISEA’s Analysis of the Climate Action Plan 2019