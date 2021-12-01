ClickUp Plans 200 Hires In Dublin

01 Dec 2021 | 09.14 am

San Diego startup ClickUp has selected Dublin as its European HQ and plans to recruit 200 staff over the next two years.

The company said it is recruiting now for roles across sales, customer success, marketing, support, finance and HR.

ClickUp styles itself as the world’s only all-in-one productivity platform that combines project management, document collaboration, spreadsheets and chat in one place.

ClickUp pricing ranges from free to the Business Plus package which charges $19 per member per month.

Founded in 2017 by Seb Evans (pictured), ClickUp said the Dublin base will provide a localised experience to the 275,000 European teams that use the platform.

Last month, ClickUp announced it had raised $400m in Series C funding, bringing total funding to $535m.

“When we announced our funding last month, we promised ambitious expansion plans, and this is exactly what we’re delivering,” said Mark Stoddard, Head of International Operations.

“We have been impressed by the deep expertise and great supply of multilingual tech talent in and around Dublin, and we see our European office as playing a vital role in ClickUp’s continued global expansion.”

Funding for the Dublin base is being provided by taxpayers through IDA Ireland state aid.

ClickUp said it will be investing in localised versions of its platform for France, Germany and Spain, with further localisations planned.