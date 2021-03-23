Click And Collect App Waives Fees

23 Mar 2021 | 10.15 am

Whatsfordinner.ie has announced that restaurants and grocery outlets using its app will pay no fees for click and collect orders nationwide.

Founded in 2003, Whatsfordinner.ie is a Galway business which is active in Athlone, Drogheda, Ennis, Galway, Gort, Kilkenny, Mullingar, Naas, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Tullamore.

The company is run by Jason Gallagher, Showketull Bhuiyan and John Shields. John Shields has previously worked at a senior level with leading restaurant brands such as Five Guys, Chopped and Rocket Restaurants.

Whatsfordinner.ie partners include Eddie Rockets, Burger King, and Subway as well as grocery retailers and convenience stores such as Spar, Londis and Centra.

According to Shields (pictured): “We are really delighted to offer a zero cost click and collect service for all restaurants and grocery retailers across Ireland. Offering a free click and collect service enables small businesses across the country to reach new customers and grow their footprint in their locality and beyond.”

Shields added that merchants who sign up are not prohibited from using any of whatsfordinner.ie competitors. Businesses can register by contacting info@whatsfordinner.ie or calling 091 770410.

How does it work for consumers?

Consumers order through the online ordering system via the website or whatsfordinner.ie app on the Apple store. They choose their desired restaurant and pick their dishes and can pay by cash on delivery or by using a bank card online (there is a 40c surcharge on all card orders).