Clevernet Targets Building Energy Management

15 Oct 2020 | 10.36 am

Software startup Clevernet is launching a new suite of wireless and artificial intelligence services aimed at commercial property owners, to enable them to manage energy consumption and efficiency.

The Dublin company commenced trading in May and is targeting the owners and managers of commercial buildings with what it calls “a suite of innovative intelligent services” that will enable them to manage their premises more efficiently.

Clevernet was co-founded by Shane Deasy, who previously founded WiFi company Bitbuzz, sold to Virgin Media in 2014 and for the last two years has operated telecommunications service company Connect2Fi. He was joined in launching the new venture by Gareth Morgan, Kieran McRea and Russell McQuillan.

Deasy (pictured) commented: “Clevernet represents a significant new departure in the management of office buildings, hotels and other premises, covering crucial areas such as energy use, occupancy, and telecommunications connectivity.”

Clevernet’s software platform spans CleverCloud, a WiFi management portfolio; CleverEnergy, with solutions to cut carbon footprint and reduce overall energy costs; and CleverLogger, an online energy management tool to monitor energy consumption and carbon footprint in a building in real time.

All the services can be operated via a management dashboard called Kernel, which will capture and report key data such as a building’s carbon levels, energy reduction, occupancy data, fault detection, and internet connectivity. This critical building information will then be presented to customers remotely over a management dashboard.

Deasy said the venture has lined up possible partnerships with British resellers that have buildings numbering between 1,000 and 5,000 under management.

Clevernet is partnering with Canadian company BrainBox AI to use its technology in buildings in Europe. “Their AI platform is complementary to our own service and together we expect to create a forward-looking dynamic offering,” said Deasy.