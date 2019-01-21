ClearChoice Acquires Trusted Advisor Group

21 Jan 2019 | 08.57 am

ClearChoice, a software platform and training and development provider for financial brokers, has acquired Trusted Advisor Group.

TAG manages outsourced professional services and consultancy for financial advisory firms. The deal was agreed with owners Davy, who acquired the TAG business in 2015. TAG consists of c.130 financial brokers.

Paul Kelly (pictured), who left Brokers Ireland to help set up ClearChoice in 2016 with Paul Merriman, will assume the role of TAG managing director.

ClearChoice is a service provider within the TAG operation, and works with group members providing training programmes on product knowledge, sales and compliance for all levels of experience. ClearChoice offers comparative research and advice tools for the protection, pensions, savings and investment market.

“We are talking to TAG members at the moment and will collaboratively identify the best way forward, in terms of providing essential supports to drive business and competitiveness for members”, said Merriman.

“Many financial brokers trade alone or in partnerships, and do not have the ready resource to maximise business potential. Time spent on compliance, research, IT or marketing is valuable time away from customers and from generating sales,” Kelly added.