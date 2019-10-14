Clare Knitwear Company Expanding

14 Oct 2019 | 04.50 pm

McConnell Woollen Mills is to invest €400,000 in its new Killaloe manufacturing facility over the next three years, creating 10 jobs as a result.

The Clare-based international knitwear company was established by Anne Behan McConnell in 2000. The ribbon was cut on the business’s new manufacturing facility today.

“Our continued investment in Clare and our highly skilled local staff, some of whom have been with us from the early days, enables us to provide the highest quality product range to clients across the world,” said Behan McConnell.

“We ensure all clients are looked after satisfactorily by having the creations made in Ireland using state-of-the-art technological infrastructure. This new facility will allow us to continue to grow and expand in the years ahead.”

The business booked a loss of €88,000 in 2018 and had net worth of €73,000.

Photo: Anne Behan McConnell, pictured with Junior Minister Pat Breen