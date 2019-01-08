Claranet Launches Superfast Broadband In Ireland

08 Jan 2019 | 10.04 am

UK IT services provider Claranet is launching a ‘superfast’ broadband service in Ireland.

Expanding on its current MPLS ethernet and broadband offering, the company said that the new service will offer speeds of up to 100Mbps. The service will be pitched at businesses in Ireland.

Claranet added that it will offer a fully managed service and oversee the whole process from installation to configuring the MPLS network, without having to purchase additional VPN hardware devices. It will also install a direct internet line for any business that does not have an existing connection so they can take advantage of the new service.

Dave Palmer, head of network design at Claranet UK, said that there is a growing demand for improved network connectivity. “Businesses across the country are capitalising on the latest innovations, including cloud computing, internet of things and artificial intelligence, which all depend on having a fast, powerful and reliable internet connection to operate effectively.

“Our MPLS superfast broadband service will empower Irish businesses to take advantage of these sophisticated technologies, enabling them to achieve their digital transformation objectives and vastly improve their customer experience offering.”

Claranet provides integrated consulting, managed services, and training services across hosting and cloud, networks, communications, and security technologies.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in London, the business employs more than 2,000 people. It operates 18 offices across Europe and also has a footprint in Brazil.