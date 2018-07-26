Clampdown On Facebook Cafeterias

26 Jul 2018 | 10.13 am

San Francisco city officials have banned Facebook from serving free food to its employees when the tech company moves into its new office in Mountain View later this year.

Over the years, Facebook in Silicon Valley offered free food and high-end restaurants to all of its employees. However, when Facebook moves 2,000 staff to an office complex at The Village at San Antonio Centre, free food will no longer be available.

A city ordiance stipulates that tenants of the building cannot subsidise employee meals by more than 50% but can cover the cost of employees’ meals if they dine in restaurants that are open to the public.

The restriction was introduced after restaurants in the area complained that the Google, another large local employer, had been damaging their business.

The trend of Silicon Valley tech companies offering staff free meals started because of the location the offices were located at. At the time, there were not many restaurants surrounding the offices, and the tech companies wanted to get more hours of their workers, so they brought the food to them.

Facebook is now working to satisfy their employees by bringing in some high-end chefs, offering better pay and having more sociable hours at their new location.