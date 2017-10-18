CJK Engineering Appoints Declan Murphy As Managing Director

18 Oct 2017 | 08.36 am

Electrical engineering firm CJK Engineering has appointed Declan Murphy as Managing Director. The company said Murphy will work closely with Conor Kearney, who established CJK Engineering in 1998, to further the development of the company in the expanding electrical engineering market.

CJK Engineering plans to increase headcount by 20% this year to over 160 people. The company is recruiting graduate engineers, quantity surveyors, safety officer, project managers, electricians and apprentice electricians.

Murphy is joining from G4S, where he was managing director for the Ireland division. He sold his own business, DML Fire Systems, to G4S in 2012 and previously held a senior management role in Honeywell.

Conor Kearney takes on the new full-time role of Executive Director of Strategic Planning & Development. The company also plans to appoint a non-executive director in the coming months.

Kearney commented: “Declan has great experience both in building Irish businesses and managing in large multinationals based in Ireland. His managerial skill-set and drive will add greatly to our board and our team.”

“I am delighted to be joining CJK Engineering which has a great reputation and track record in the market place,” said Murphy. “I look forward to working closely with Conor and the entire CJK team to ensure the company is geared to grow in line with our clients’ needs.”

CJK Engineering’s clients include UCD, TCD, ESB, Aer Lingus, APC, Accenture, Egis (Dublin Port Tunnel), Coca-Cola, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Dublin Airport Authority, OPW, IBM, Irish Distillers/ Jameson, State Street and CRH. Current activity includes the pre-boarding zone at Dublin Airport’s Terminal 2; new head offices for the VHI; the upgrade of Belgard Castle for CRH and the redevelopment of the Donnybrook House office block.

Awards won by CJK include ‘Sub-Contractor of the Year’ at the Fit Out Awards in 2014 and 2015 and also ‘Sub-Contractor of the Year’ at the Irish Construction Industry Awards in 2015 and 2016.

Photo: Conor Kearney (right) with Declan Murphy. (Pix: Peter Houlihan)