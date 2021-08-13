CJK Acquires McGrattan & Kenny

13 Aug 2021 | 08.53 am

CJK has acquired McGrattan & Kenny to form a new Mechanical & Electrical Engineering services group that could see employment expand to 360 people by 2024.

The CJK and McGrattan & Kenny brands will both be retained. The combine is projected to have combined 2021 revenues of €45m, made up of CJK €40m and McGrattan & Kenny €5.2m, according to a statement.

CJK Electrical Engineering has 220 employees and was established in 1998, while McGrattan & Kenny Mechanical Engineering & Building Services has 40 staff and was established in 1968.

The two firms have worked together on many projects over the years, and mutual clients include DAA and OPW. CJK’s other clients include Accenture, APC, Amgen, DCU, ESB, Facebook, HSE, Irish Distillers, MSD, RTÉ, Takeda, TCD, UCD and VHI.

CJK managing director Vinny Bruen commented: “This is a significant development in the engineering services market which is gearing for further strong growth. The alignment of our two companies presents an opportunity to provide enhanced services and efficiencies for our clients, as well as great new career opportunities for our teams.”

Eamon McGrattan added: “We are building on strong foundations forged through successful collaboration over the years. It is rare for two companies to have such a shared history and culture, which augurs well for a deeper alignment.”

McGrattan & Kenny Ltd had total assets of €1.8m in April 2021, including trade debtors of €930,000, up from €255,000 a year earlier. Liabilities amounted to €1.7m, including trade creditors of €750,000 and €720,000 owed to non-trading subsidiary Littlejoy Investments Ltd.

Photo: Vinny Bruen (right) and Eamon McGrattan