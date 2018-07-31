Civil Servants Want VAT Hike From 9% to 13.5%

31 Jul 2018 | 04.53 pm

The Department of Finance has recommended raising the 9% VAT rate on hospitality enterprises to 13.5% without detailing the trend in VAT revenues from the sector.

The department’s Tax Strategy Group states that the ‘cost’ of the reduced rate is estimated at €490m in 2017, and the ‘cost’ is €2.6bn in total since its introduction in 2011.

However nowhere in the 42-page document presented to finance minister Paschal Donohue is it revealed how much businesses operating the 9% VAT rate have paid to the Exchequer in recent years.

Department officials argue that strong growth has been accumulated by the majority share of 9% rate sectors since 2011.

The TSG concedes that a positive impact on jobs growth resulted from the reduced rate in the first year following its introduction. “However over the longer run it was not possible to distinguish its impact from improving economic conditions,” the document states.

“Regardless of the mechanism of effect, increased employment levels within these sectors imply that the original objective of the 9% rate was met and the reduced rate is no longer relevant in the current and forecasted economic climate.”

The secure and pensionable civil servants also declare: “This report notes the inherent unpredictability in currency markets and economic developments across Ireland’s main trading partners, and as such it would not appear advisable to set tax policy against such a volatile basis.”

The mandarins conclude that as the economy approaches full employment, continued stimulus to the sector would be likely to add to overheating pressures and give rise to productivity challenges through a misallocation of resources.