Civil Servants Plot Easy Life Post Covid

15 Jan 2021 | 08.16 am

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has published its National Remote Work Strategy, aimed at making remote working a permanent option for life after the pandemic is over.

According to minister Leo Varadkar (pictured), the new strategy sets out plans to strengthen the rights and responsibilities of employers and employees, to provide the infrastructure to work remotely, and clear guidance on how people can be empowered to work remote from the office.

For business,, the most worrying proposal is new laws to provide employees with the right to request remote working. Such a right enshrined in law would be a disaster for business owners, but would be warmly embraced by civil servants and other workers across the public sector.

The strategy sees the target of 20% of public sector workers working remotely as an average across all functions.

Varadkar added: “While the target is an average across the civil and public service, it is acknowledged that some sectors are more amenable to remote work. Achieving 20% in certain sectors of the public and civil service, such as in the health sector where the vast majority of workers are frontline staff, poses practical and other issues.”

What about teachers – could they insist on the right to work remotely too, from their holiday home in the west where they spend most of the year anyway?

Needless to say, the National Remote Work Strategy was concocted without any input from business. The strategy authors are listed below:

The self-serving civil service strategy also proposes that the civil service 9 to 5 regime also applies for people working remotely. The strategy envisages a legal code of practice on the right for individuals to disconnect from work – covering phone calls, emails and messaging. In addition, the strategy calls for increased tax benefits for remote workers, including civil servants.

The minister stated: “Many people will want to continue on to do at least some remote working after the pandemic, and it’s really important that we protect the rights and entitlements of those workers so that they can still ‘switch off’ from work. That is why we have included the right to disconnect piece. We want to put in place the structures which ensure we take advantage of the benefits of remote working and protect against the downsides.”

Robert Mac Giolla Phádraig, CCO of Sigmar Recruitment, commented: “As employers re-architect work for virtual, fully distributed, or hybrid work, competition for remote jobs will increase sharply and globally. We therefore need to ensure any regulation doesn’t have a long term unintended consequence in displacing Irish jobs.

“While the principle of right to disconnect is good for mental well-being and sustaining performance of remote workers, I don’t believe this should be legislated for, but rather managed based on the individual needs of each worker. Presenteeism has been replaced by virtual-teeism. This should be fixed by designing appropriate working patterns and managing expectations as opposed to legislation.”

Varadkar stated that the government plans to complete the strategy in the course of this year.

Pic: RollingNews.ie