City Bin Co. Sources Private Equity

30 May 2019 | 02.49 pm

Private equity fund Carlyle Cardinal Ireland is making an investment in The City Bin Company, a waste disposal operator.

The City Bin Co. was co-founded by Gene Browne in 1997 and has 80,000 household and commercial customers in Dublin and Galway. Around 150 people are employed by the company across its operations.

According to Browne: “We have grown consistently in a very competitive market through our customer focused business model. We’re delighted to partner with a fund of the pedigree, experience and resources of CCI as we prepare for our next stage of growth.”

As with most of the waste operators in Ireland, City Bin Co. operates through unlimited entities so there is no public visibility on profit margins.

Esmond Greene, director at Carlyle Group, stated: “This is CCI’s eleventh investment in the Irish market and we are delighted to partner with a business that has doubled in size over the past five years. The fragmented waste management services market provides a significant opportunity to service growing household and business demand for professional waste management services through continued investment and via acquisitions.”

Ian Daly, director at Cardinal Capital Group, said City Bin processes c.100,000 tonnes of black, green and brown waste every year.

“The Irish waste market is continually evolving and CCI’s focus is always to grow the companies it invests in,” Daly added. “We and management have a collective ambition to double the size of the business over the next five to six years through a combination of organic and acquisitive growth.”

Previous CCI investments include AA Ireland, Sports Surgery Clinic, Carroll Cuisine, Learning Pool, McCauley Pharmacy Group, Lily O’Brien’s and General Secure Logistics Services. CCI recently announced the sale of Payzone to a joint venture company established by AIB and First Data Corporation.

CCI’s investment in City Bin is subject to approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.