Cisco Peers Into The Internet Future

19 Feb 2020 | 02.02 pm

An internet report from Cisco says that 10% of global mobile connections will be via 5G by the year 2023, providing connection speeds 13 times faster than the present average.

According to the Cisco Annual Internet Report, the average 5G speed will be 575 megabits per second.

The report also predicts that more than 70% of the global population (5.7 billion people) will have mobile connectivity of some sort by 2023, while 66% will be internet users and almost half of all devices will be video capable.

Chief technology officer Roland Acra said the expansion of capacity represented by 5G will also drive the expansion of the Internet of Things, and machine-to-machine connections that support a broad range of IoT applications will represent about 50% (14.7 billion) of the total of global devices and connections.

Cisco expects that the number of WiFi public hotspots will expand four-fold from 2018 to 2023 to nearly 628 million, up from 169 million in 2018, while global mobile connection speeds will more than triple from 13 Mbps in 2018 to 44 Mbps in 2023.

Average global WiFi connection speeds will more than triple from 30 Mbps in 2018 to 92 Mbps in 2023, while average fixed broadband speeds will more than double from 46 Mbps to 110 Mbps.

On cybersecurity, the report says that the frequency of DDoS attacks increased by 40% last year, with the peak attack size rising by 63% annually.

The full report, together with various tools, insights and resources, is available here.