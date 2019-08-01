Circle K Starts Rollout Of Fast EV Chargers

01 Aug 2019 | 01.08 pm

Circle K, Ireland’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has officially launched its new electric vehicle charging network in association with IONITY.

The launch event was held yesterday at Circle K Gorey on the M11, where the IONITY high-powered EV charge station was unveiled.

The IONITY charger has also been installed in Circle K Cashel in Tipperary with four more charging stations set to be introduced over the next few months at Circle K Athlone on the M6, Circle K Kill South on the M7, Circle K Kill North on the N7, Circle K City North on the M1.

All charge stations will feature up to six high speed EV charge points, each with 350kW of charging capacity.

IONITY is a joint venture of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche. Their 350Kw chargers are faster than the average EV charger, allowing motorists to charge in 10-15 minutes, and to go further than the average charge point will allow.

IONITY says it is in the process of rolling out 400 high powered fast EV charge points across Europe.

Incoming Circle K Ireland managing director Gordon Lawlor commented: “We are very proud to be able to offer Irish motorists exceptionally fast EV charging facilities at these stations.”

Circle K Ireland operates 410 service stations.