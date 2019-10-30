Circle K Opens M9 Motorway Service Station

30 Oct 2019 | 04.12 pm

Filling station chain Circle K has opened a new motorway service area on the M9 motorway at Kilcullen, Co Kildare, between junctions J2 and J3.

This is the third motorway service area that Circle K has opened this year, preceded by a new development on the M6 at Athlone and another on the M11 near Gorey in Co Wexford.

Adding the three service areas to the Circle K network has created 100 jobs at what is the country’s biggest motor fuel and convenience retailer.

Managing director Gordon Lawlor said: “Circle K Ireland is the leading fuel and convenience retailer in Ireland. With 2,220 employees, our retail network is made up of 410 service stations across the island of Ireland. Of these stations, 160 are owned by Circle K and 250 are owned by independent retail partners. The company also operates a large commercial fuels business, with over 20 depots and two owned terminals across the country.”

The Kildare site, which will be open 24 hours daily, has a seated café area, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, changing and showering facilities, WiFi, and extensive parking for customers including truck and coach spaces.

Last year the company opened a motorway site on the N7 at Kill North, Co Kildare.