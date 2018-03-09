09 Mar 2018 | 04.29 pm

The founders of Circit have developed an online platform that helps speed up financial audits. It facilitates real-time audit confirmations that can be accessed on connected devices, providing more rapid processing than the current paper-focused methods. David Heath, a former auditor with Grant Thornton, and David O’Connor, who has a fintech background in banking, are the principals in this IFSC-based venture.

Both founders have prior entrepreneurial experience. Heath (32) worked briefly as director with a self-serve frozen yoghurt startup in Dublin, before moving on to other financial and audit roles. O’Connor (53) is also joint owner of an IT solutions firm. Circit was formed in 2015 and launched in January 2017.

Linking Stakeholders

“The Circit platform connects all stakeholders during a financial audit,” Heath explains. “The business owner digitally authorises access to information held by third-party providers, including banks, solicitors and brokers, who can then easily confirm directly to the auditor any balances and arrangements held at the balance sheet date.

“The traditional process required an auditor to send a paper letter to unauthenticated individuals, in an unsecured environment with limited audit trail. It can sometimes takes weeks or months for the auditor to secure the independent evidence they need to sign off on the financial statements.”

Circit’s target market is audit firms, banks, solicitors and brokers. “Once validated on the platform, organisations can communicate securely with each other. Audit firms sign up to an annual subscription for the service, which is based on the volume of requests sent to audit clients each year.”

An early partnership with Ulster Bank helped boost Circit’s exposure. The startup initially worked with Ulster Bank’s innovation team and impressed the bank enough to convince it to make the Circit platform available to its own customers. “When we first met Circit, we were excited because we knew they had the potential to offer real benefits to businesses,” says Ciarán Coyle, chief administration officer with Ulster Bank.

Circit’s funding to date has mostly been sourced from taxpayers through Enterprise Ireland. After the company raised €50,000 from two angel investors in November 2016, the state agency ponied up €150,000. A year later EI invested another €100,000 after Circit raised matched funding from three investors.

Circit also issues equity valued at €200,000 to Escher Group plc in consideration for deploying Escher technology for the audit product. “We built our software in-house, helped by some key pieces of technology from Escher Group,” says Heath.

Circit advisory board members include Brian Honan, CEO of BH Consulting, and Pete Townsend, founder of Norio Ventures in Dublin.

Tech Imperative

It’s a good time to be a fintech venture in Ireland, according to Heath. “I think traditionally ‘slow-to-move’ organisations are waking up to the realisation that they have to become a technology company or they will be left behind.” He adds that first-time entrepreneurs need to be able to withstand the personal risk element.

“You have to hold your nerve when things are not going well. Have a picture in your mind of what the world will be like with your product or service in it. You have to be sure that there is no way things are going to remain the ‘old way’.”

Photo: David Heath and David O’Connor (centre), with Enterprise Ireland’s Niall McEvoy (left) and Ulster Bank’s Ciarán Coyle (right)