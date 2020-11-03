Cinnte Technologies Acquired By Calligo

03 Nov 2020 | 09.51 am

Cinnte Technologies, an IT managed services provider with offices in Dublin and Cavan, has been acquired by Calligo. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The purchase of Cinnte Technologies is Calligo’s eighth acquisition in three years, and follows January 2020’s acquisition of Dublin-based DC Networks and Dublin- and Cork-based Itomic Voice & Data.

Founded in 2012 by Julian Box (pictured), Calligo is headquartered in Jersey. The business also has operations in Canada, the US, the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg. Calligo provides managed data and outsourced IT services.

“Cinnte Technologies was an ideal fit for the next step in our Irish expansion, not just in geography, services, shared partners and skillsets, but also in mindsets,” said Julian Box.

Cinnte was founded in 2010 by Danny Barr. The business specialises in managed IT, cloud and security services. Barr is the sole shareholder in the business, which booked a profit of c.€50,000 and had net worth of €79,000 in 2019.

Commenting on the deal, Barr said that it gives Cinnte’s clients access to data services that his business alone could have never offered. “With this acquisition, we can now contribute to a highly-regarded global service team, serving an international customer base with a wider, data-centric service portfolio,” he added.

Calligo is backed by Investcorp, which invested $20m in the business in 2016.