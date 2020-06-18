CIM Marketing Courses Expand Online

18 Jun 2020 | 09.37 am

The Chartered Institute of Marketing has introduced 80 new online and virtual e-learning courses.

It’s the institute’s response to how the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way people work, possibly forever, it says.

The Institute says it has reimagined the way it supports marketers and their teams by introducing a comprehensive range of live, interactive virtual programmes and on-demand e-learning programmes. These cover the whole marketing spectrum and enable professional marketers to continue their learning and development from home.

Chairwoman Eileen Curry (pictured) said: “It is critical that marketers can access training that can provide them with the core and advanced digital skills needed to thrive well into post-pandemic times. Virtual classrooms are the perfect way to address the growing need to upskill staff at this critical time.

“They are available for all levels, from junior to senior level marketers and will help business leaders across Ireland to ensure their staff have the skills sets required to emerge successfully from this period of uncertainty.

“These virtual courses are designed to be engaging, interactive and foster peer to peer learning. They feature short bursts of learning interspersed with polls, breakout sessions, discussion, demos and practical how-to takeaways.”

There are two types of course available. One is a six week course with weekly 90-minute live, interactive sessions with fellow participants and a CIM course tutor. The other involves intensive workshops designed to simulate the traditional classroom learning experience, with interaction among fellow participants and with a CIM course tutor.

In total, there are more than 80 new virtual programmes spanning brand, strategy, digital, leadership, planning, communications, copywriting, content, product, proposition and customer experience.

The courses are being added to CIM’s portfolio of online services, which can be accessed at CIM’s Exchange Hub.

To find out more or to book a virtual classroom, see here.