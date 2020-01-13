Christmas Grocery Shopping Tops €1bn

13 Jan 2020 | 12.17 pm

The latest grocery market share figures from Kantar in Ireland, for the 12 weeks ending 29 December 2019, show that December sales surpassed €1 billion for the first time.

The latest figures from Kantar show that although growth slowed in the 12 weeks to 29 December 2019, the market increased overall sales by 1.5% on last year. Kantar monitors the household grocery purchasing habits of 5,000 demographically representative households in the Republic of Ireland. Its data is based on the value of items being bought by these consumers.

All of the major retailers achieved growth over the festive season, albeit not necessarily as a result of typical Christmas favourites.

Charlotte Scott, consumer insight director at Kantar, said: “The nation enjoyed a less traditional Christmas this year with many of the usual seasonal classics falling out of favour. The number of people buying turkey fell by 3% and the trimmings didn’t fare much better, as sales of Brussel sprouts, carrots, parsnips and potatoes all declined.

“It was a similar story in the dessert aisles as the value of mince pies dropped by 13% and Christmas puddings by 10%. Ham resisted the trend, growing at 5% as shoppers paired it with their Christmas dinner.

“It was a relatively sober Christmas, as sales of alcohol dropped by €10.5 million. Shoppers spent 5.3% less on beer and 2.2% less on wine. Only SuperValu and Dunnes bucked the trend, increasing alcohol sales by 3.9% and 0.7% respectively. Soft drinks sales rose by 2.7%.”

Dunnes Stores retained its position as Ireland’s largest retailer. According to Kantar, Christmas is typically Dunnes’ strongest season, as shoppers trade up to more premium products, and this year was no different. It achieved a market share of 23.6% in the latest 12 weeks, 1.2 percentage points higher than its average over the rest of the year.

SuperValu, which typically performs best over the summer, had a welcome Christmas boost and increased sales by 1.4%, slightly higher than it achieved in the same period last year.

Aldi was the strongest performing retailer over Christmas, with sales up 6.3%, while Lidl’s market share of 10.9% is its highest ever over the festive period.

Scott added: “Aldi and Lidl have increased their appeal among shoppers at Christmas and both reached their highest ever festive market shares. Aldi and Lidl found success in 2019 by expanding their ranges and encouraging big shops.”

Aldi and Lidl bucked the trend of falling prices across the sector, and saw prices per pack increase during the period. This was down to a concerted push on brands and premium products, evidenced by the popularity of their premium own-label ranges, which outperformed competitors and grew by 9% at Aldi and 6% at Lidl.

Tesco’s growth was the slowest in the market at 0.1%, which saw it lose 0.3 percentage points of market share and fall to 22.0%. “Despite only marginal sales growth, Tesco remained the nation’s second largest grocer as shoppers embraced its well-known brands and familiar layout over Christmas. Tesco customers made an average of 16.2 trips to store in the latest period, compared with 15.7 last year.”

Kantar estimates that annual grocery price inflation was 1.0% for the 12 week period ending 29 December 2019. This figure is based on over 30,000 identical products compared year-on-year in the proportions purchased by Irish shoppers.

Retailer growth figures reported by Kantar relate to overall take home sales, and so include the impact of store openings or closures. Like-for-like sales change is not measured or reported.