Chinese Baby Food Factory Opens in Monaghan

20 Nov 2019 | 12.49 pm

Chinese food company Newbaze Ireland has opened a €20m factory in Carrickmacross to produce baby formula products, creating 60 new jobs in the area.

The Chinese company’s investment is supported with grants from Enterprise Ireland, and the 60 jobs will be filled over the next three years.

Business minister Heather Humphreys said: “Ireland was the first choice for the Shanghai-based Newbaze Industrial Group to establish a production facility outside China, due to Ireland’s long-standing reputation of having a developed dairy infrastructure with a safe milk source.

“The Newbaze Group’s decision to invest and open this facility is a major signal of confidence in the border region and the future and quality of the Irish dairy industry.”

Newbaze Ireland general manager Ding Wei added: “I’m delighted to announce the completion of the development phase and the opening of this new facility today, in the beautiful county of Monaghan.

“Our €20m investment increases our capacity to supply our wider international customer base. Newbaze Ireland’s future growth plan is to provide high-quality milk powder products to consumers in the Chinese market and emerging markets such as Africa, southeast Asia and the Middle East by 2020.”

Shanghai Newbaze Industrial Group specialises in infant formula, was established in 2002 and has developed several milk powder formulae with different purposes. It employs more than 500 staff at sites in Shanghai, Quzhou, and Carrickmacross.